Bono East Regional Minister commends MDAs for strengthening decentralization concept

Mr Kwesi Adu Gyan Bono East Regional Minister has commended the Municipal and District Assemblies for efforts towards strengthening the decentralized system of governance, deepening popular participation and harmonising plans and programmes to achieve the overall development of the Region.

"I praise the responsive manner in which you have supported the Regional Coordinating Council and the useful suggestions made to move the development agenda of the Region forward.

"I am impressed about the unity of purpose, the commitment and dedication, the zeal and sacrifice with which you have discharged your duties and responsibilities. Let us continue to endeavour to build bridges of tolerance and understanding by sinking all negative tendencies which may tend to divide rather than unite us. Let us not lose sight of our sense of mission which has been the unifying force of the Council", the Minister stressed.

The Regional Minister was speaking on Thursday during the annual Regional Coordinating Council meeting with the decentralized heads of departments, stakeholders and developmental partners at Techiman, the regional capital.

Mr Adu-Gyan commend heads of security services for their dedication and commitment to ensuring peace and security and the professional manner with which they have tackled issues that had the tendency to disturb the peace and security of the Region.

Mr Adu-Gyan explained that outstanding chieftaincy and land disputes in some communities which pose security threats to the peace of the Region would be tackled by continuing to engage the attention of the Regional Security Council and the Regional House of Chiefs. He appeals to all aggrieved persons in the chieftaincy arena to use peaceful means to resolve and address their grievances and desist from engaging in violent activities that have the potential to disturb the peace of the Region.

He further urged residents to be vigilant and report all criminals in the communities to the appropriate security agencies to bring them to book.

The Minister urged the MDAs to as a matter of urgency speedup the gazetting and implementation of their bye-laws. He explained that bye-laws were the basis of rules that could help govern the area, however, the implementation and enforcement would improve peace and security to revitalise the socio-economic empowerment in the various MDAs across the region.