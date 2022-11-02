Economic crisis: Akufo-Addo should reduce his ministers; they are too many — Dr. Kojo Asante

Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Asante, Policy Engagement Director at the Center for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana), wants President Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government.

Many have argued that the current 120 ministers in this government are wasting the country's limited resources, which could be used for some important projects.

Despite the President mentioning a 30% pay cut and an expenditure cut in his government, Dr. Kojo Asante still believes it's not enough.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ PM Express, the policy analyst argued that it makes no sense to keep two or three deputy ministers under one ministry doing a job one person can do.

“I do not understand why we need 3 or 2 ministers in some ministries, President should reduce some,” he said.

Also speaking on the same program, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Ranking Member on the Finance Committee in Parliament, said, “If the President had announced that he was cutting down on his ministers, it would have further calmed things.”