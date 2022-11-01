Ghana to assume presidency at the United Nations security council

Ghana will assume the rotating monthly Presidency of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, 1st November 2022.

During the month of November 2022, Ghana shall preside over the meetings of the Council (adoptions, debates and consultations) and, under its authority, shall represent the Security Council in its capacity as an organ of the United Nations.

The Security Council, which is composed of 15 Member States, is the organ of the United Nations authorised by the Charter with primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The responsibility of presiding over the Security Council comes at a time when international peace and security is threatened in several parts of the world.

The President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botwey are expected to be in New York during the period to participate in the meetings of the Security Council.

Key highlights of Ghana's presidency are two signature events that will take place on 3rd and 10th November, as well as an exhibition of Ghanaian arts and a food tasting event.