Hitz FM's Doreen Avio spends time with girls of Luom Presby Basic School

As part of the International Day of the Girl Child celebrations, media personality Doreen Avio took time off her busy schedule to interact with some young girls in a basic school in Accra.

The host of ‘Let’s Talk Showbiz’ on the Joy News channel paid a visit to the Luom Presbyterian Basic School at the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region to talk to them about the importance of education.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations on October 11, 2012.

The observation supports more opportunities for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based on their gender. This inequality includes areas such as access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, protection from discrimination, violence against women, and forced child marriage.

On this day, Doreen Avio through her DoreenAvio Foundation in partnership with the school support program (SSP) visited students in JHS 3 who were set to write their BECE.

During the visit, Doreen interacted with the headmaster and his deputy to find out some of the challenges of the school, which include desks for their classrooms, washrooms, students having to walk long distances with some of them coming to school on empty stomachs, after which the students gathered under a shed for the talk.

The host of ‘Matter Dey’ on Hitz FM also used the opportunity to educate the students on the importance of education and encouraged them to take their studies seriously.

She also advised them to stay away from sex and focus more on their books.

The students who were so excited about the conversations asked questions about how they can further their education if their parents didn’t have the funds, and how to stay away from each other to avoid sexual relationships.

After the question and answer sections, there were some refreshments and distribution of sanitary pads for the girls since the price of sanitary pads has gone up, young girls in these areas might not be able to afford them.

The teachers and students thanked Doreen for her kind gesture and appealed to her to visit them more often and also call on organisations to also support them.

Doreen Avio who was excited about the visit also thanked them, however, she is calling on organizations, NGOs to help support young girls in rural areas.

