Ghanaian PhD student in Australia shortlisted for VIEA Awards

A Ghanaian international student in Australia; Mavis Boamah has been shortlisted for the 2021/2022 Victorian International Students Education Awards in the Postgraduate Research category.

Mavis is a sociologist researching Australia’s humanitarian policies, housing, and education at the Swinburne University of Technology on scholarship. While doing her PhD program, Mavis also works as a tutor in both postgraduate and undergraduate subjects at the University of Melbourne Parkville campus and Student Support Advisor at Torrens University.

Mavis is confident that her post graduate studies will lead to opportunities in academia or in policy research that may eventually contribute to more supportive and comprehensive resettlement policies and programs in the future.

Since arriving in Australia in 2017, she has had paid and volunteer roles that connect her to the community. She is also committed to supporting other international students, most notably through advancing Swinburne’s Higher Degree by Research Buddy Program in 2021.

She engages with global communities by being involved in the Information Urbanism Research hub, the Australian Sociological Association, the International Sociological Association - Junior Sociologist Network and the United Nations Volunteers program.

The Victorian International Education Awards are an initiative of the Victorian Government of Australia to support the international education sector. This year, the VIEA, organised by Study Melbourne received over 200 entries across seven categories of applications. All finalists receive $2000 of scholarship to support their education while winners get $6,000 and the ultimate Premier award winner receives $16,000.

Find more information on the finalists/winners here – in the research category

