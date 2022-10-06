Givers Herbal places Gh¢5,000 bounty on man captured beating baby

Man mercilessly beating a baby

Givers Herbal, the producer of GC Mixture and capsules and other herbal products has joined the manhunt for the man who was caught mercilessly flogging a toddler in a viral video on social media.

The company has therefore placed a Gh¢5,000 bounty on the head of the man, in addition to the Gh¢10,000 by Child Right International and Gh¢ 2000 by the Ghana Police Service.

Although it is unknown what may have caused the man to engage in such a despicable and ruthless act, the toddler could be seen and heard crying helplessly in the video.

Many people who chanced upon the video shared and drew the attention of the Police to the abuse.

Speaking to Journalists in Accra, the Personal Assistant to the CEO of Givers Herbal, Mr Richard Sarkodie condemned the flogging of the toddler describing it as despicable.

“In support of the Ghana Police Service’s effort to locate the individual, management of Givers Herbal through the office of our CEO, Dr Solomon Kwabi is publicly staking a reward claim of Gh¢5,000 to any individual who will be able to provide details that will lead to the location of the individual in question to face the full rigours of the law”, he said.

According to him, the reward will be given after the Ghana Police Service has verified the information provided.

He also assured that the company would be using its platforms across the country to help in the search.

“As a herbal company with a nationwide reach, we have also informed all our customers to help in the search for this man in question so that we can get justice for the innocent toddler”, he added.

The Ghana Police Service has already commenced investigations into the matter.