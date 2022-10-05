Mahama addresses 500 CEO Summit in US, delivers lecture at Howard School Court Room

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Virginia, USA to address the 500 CEO Summit organized by Liberty University, the largest Christian University in the world.

Mr. Mahama will on Wednesday morning address the University Community at a Convocation Ceremony.

He will later deliver the keynote at the Opening Celebration Dinner of the 500 CEO Summit in the form of a Q & A and meet various business and student groups.

President Mahama, an advocate of the African Continental Free Trade Area who has been speaking and promoting sustainable economic growth in Africa, will join other leading American and World business leaders to discuss faith, business, and leadership.

The former President is expected to push for significant investment in Africa through critical business partnerships. He will further guide influential American CEOs in getting started and doing business with Africa.

Mr. Mahama will on Friday deliver a lecture on “Reforming Institutions and Strengthening Legal Frameworks: The role of African governments” at the Howard School Court Room.

The lecture will be hosted by the Georgetown and Howard Universities.