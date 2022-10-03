Task Ofori-Atta to seek assistance from Seth Terkper to address economic challenges – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has asked Akufo-Addo's government to seek help for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to restore the ailing economy.

According to him, it is now clear that there is no way the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will reshuffle the Finance Minister.

In a post on his Facebook page, Prof. Gyampo has called on the President to direct the Finance Minister to seek assistance from his predecessor Seth Terkper.

He is of the view that this will help the Finance Minister find solutions to the country’s economic challenges that have subjected the citizenry to untold hardships.

“It is decidedly clear that Ken Ofori Atta is beyond ministerial reshuffle. Mr Presidnt, please task him to seek some assistance from Seth Tekper in addressing our economic miseries. For, winner-knows-all politics hasn’t been helpful,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo posted on his Facebook wall on Sunday, October 2.

Calls for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta became rife earlier this year when the cost of living became high.

Despite the pressure from Ghanaians and some CSOs, the President rejected calls to sack the Finance Minister.

President Akufo-Addo has absolute trust in Ken Ofori-Atta to turn things around for Ghanaians to find relief.