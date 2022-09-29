ModernGhana logo
Let’s expose illegal miners; galamsey is a threat to our survival – GMA to Ghanaians

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has called on all Ghanaians to join hands and expose individuals and organisations involved in the destruction of lands and water bodies through galamsey as it has dire effect on the health of the nation.

The Association said despite several warnings of the health implication of galamsey on Ghanaians, the destruction of land and water bodies continue unabated.

The GMA is, therefore, urging the courts to expedite the trails and punish galamseyers who they referred to as “saboteurs” without mercy when they are brought before them.

They also called on President Akufo-Addo to take the necessary and urgent action to reverse this menace which they said is threatening the future and very survival of the country.

