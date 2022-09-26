Be attentive at the fuel station to avoid being served with wrong fuel — NPA to motorists

Motorists have been urged to continously prompt fuel attendants on the type of fuel they are buying and also pay attention to the colour codes to be sure of being dispensed the right products into their fuel tanks.

Eunice Budu Nyarko, Head of Consumer Services Department of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) who gave the advice in Wa whilst engaging commercial drivers and traders within the Wa Municipality added that the red coats on fuel nozzles means it's Super or Petrol, the black means it's Diesel whilst the Green stands for differentiated product or High Octane (Ron 95).

She encouraged motorists to have visibility of the dispenser screen so as to see the amount punched in terms of quantity or price.

Additionally, she urged motorists to always demand fuel receipts after purchase as this will aid in investigation in cases of fuel complaints.

"Let's build confidence and trust in each other and desist from all petroleum related dishonesty and fraud to help build a better Ghana," she added.

The Upper West Regional Manager of the NPA, Bashiru Natogma, on his part urged consumers in the region to bring to his attention fuel-related incidents for redress.

He also encouraged them to report within 48 hours of purchase of fuel if they suspect something fishy at the pump or with the product.

The Consumer Service and Security and Intelligence Directorate of the NPA collaborated with the Upper West regional office to execute the task.