Kwame Nkrumah never dies; his words will ring true for Africa over timeless millennia – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

22.09.2022 LISTEN

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said Dr. Kwame Nkrumah will continue to live with his powerful words.

In a post on his social media, former President Mahama bemoaned how Ghana and Africa continue to face lot of problems.

Recalling Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s speech where he called on Africans to find African solutions for the continent’s problems, John Dramani Mahama says the visionary words of Ghana’s first prime minister will remain timeless.

“It is clear that we must find an African solution to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity. Divided we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world.

“These visionary words by the Founder of our nation, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, span the timeless future of Africa. Many decades later we are still facing the challenges of common currency, intra-African trade and free movement of people and goods across our continent.

“Truly, Kwame Nkrumah never dies! Because his words will ring true for Africa over timeless millennia. Happy Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day,” a post on the Facebook page of ex-president John Dramani Mahama said.

The post marks Ghana’s first Prime Minister and President on the occasion of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day on Wednesday, September 21.