'You can't use schools for your their personal fantasy, popularity' — Private citizen wants image of Buffer Stock CEO on mock exam removed

25.08.2022 LISTEN

A private citizen of Deega, a community in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region wants the image of the Chief Executive Officer of Alhaji Aludiba Foundation on basic education mock exam papers removed.

The said Alhaji Abdul Hannan had his photograph imprinted on the cover pages of the yet-to-be-written mock question papers he sponsored.

According to Akugri Rashid, it is a sharp contradiction of the basic rules of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Children’s Amendment Act 2016 (Act 937).

Mr Rashid believes that Alhaji Abdul Wahab who is also the CEO of the National Food Buffer Stock Company is using the GES in Pusiga for his personal agenda.

"The District Assembly through the District Chief Executive could have sponsored this mock exam without people taking us for granted and using the schools for their personal fantasy and popularity.

"Alhaji Abdul Hannan is the current Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company who could have used the company name which is a state enterprise to sponsor this activity if indeed he really has the people and our future leaders at heart," he said in a petition.

Below is the full statement below:

PETITION TO STOP THE USAGE OF PHOTOGRAPH-EMBOSSED MOCK EXAMINATION PAPERS.

I write to petition your outfit against the conduct of one Alhaji Abdul Hannan relative to the forthcoming Pusiga District Mock Examination.

The said Alhaji Abdul Hannan had his photograph imprinted on the cover pages of the yet-to-be-written mock question papers. He did this through an organization called Hon. Alhaji Hannan foundation.

This is in sharp contradiction with basic rules of the Ghana Education Service. The children’s amendment act – act 2016 (act 937) prohibit the usage of children by a person or group to derive favours – be it financial, sexual or political.

I am particularly surprised Mr Hannah, is more interested in his personal advertisement rather than behaving as a sponsor. He could have done this without necessarily embossing his pictures on it.

However, the District Assembly through the District Chief Executive could have sponsored this mock exam without people taking us for granted and using the schools for their personal fantasy and popularity.

Alhaji Abdul Hannan is the current Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company who could have used the company name which is a state enterprise to sponsor this activity if indeed he really has the people and our future leaders at heart.

I'm yet to be told the reason behind this personal advertisement using the Education Service in the District.

I, therefore humbly request your outfit to stop the usage of the photo-embossed examination papers in its current state.

Your faithfully,

...........................

Private Citizen- Deega

Akugri Rashid

0264823577

Cc:

THE DISTRICT CHIEF

EXECUTIVE, PUSIGA.

THE CHIEF OF PUSIGA.

THE MP OF PUSIGA CONSTITUENCY.

THE REGIONAL EDUCATION DIRECTOR.