Kasena Nankana: Interior Minister renews curfew hours in Kandiga and Doba towns

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kandiga and Doba Townships and their environs in the Kasena Nankana Municipality and Kasena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective, Monday, August 15, 2022.

That of Bunkpurugu Township and its environs in the North East Region has been renewed from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, while Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

The Minister also renewed Saboba Township in the Northern Region from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, as well as Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basakrom, Kojokesekrom and Katakyiekrom in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region from 8: 00p.m to 5:00 am effective, Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships and their environs in the Oti Region are from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Sunday, August 21, 2022, and Bimbilla Township and its environs in the Northern Region from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am effective Friday, August 19, 2022.

Kpatinga Township and its environs in the Northern Region from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am effective, Friday, August 19, 2022.

According to Mr Ambrose Dery, the government expresses appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the areas for their effort in ensuring peace and urged them to use the established mechanism for the resolutions of all conflicts and disputes.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the aforementioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.