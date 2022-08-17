'Northern Governor' mourns with Mobila family

17.08.2022 LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress party (NDC)'s Deputy Constituency Communications Officer hopeful for Sagnerigu in the Northern Region, Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Naa Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobila.

The late Alhaji Mobila died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital(TTH).

Many, including Mr Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya known popularly as 'Northern Governor' have since been mourning with the bereaved family for their loss.

"I wish to on behalf of my Team, TEAM WUNIZOOYA, send my heartfelt condolence to the Children, Wives, Family and Friends of our late indefatigable Regional Chairman for that terrific lost.

"Naa Alhaji Mobila was not only a mere Regional Chairman of our party, but a godfather to many upcoming Young politicians, indeed, this is a great loss to the NDC and Northern Ghana," he stated.

He appealed to the family and the entire NDC fraternity to take it with good faith as God knows what was best for mankind.

The late Naa Abdulai Ibrahim Mobila died at the age of 84.

He left behind 3 wives and 28 children.

He was buried on the same day according to the Islamic tradition.