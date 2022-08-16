'My dismissal an opportunity to help me focus on my parliamentary duties to my 175,000 constituents' — Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection reaction to her dismissal suggests that a huge burden has been lifted from her.

She said her dismissal will now pave the way for her to focus on her parliamentary duties and help NPP's quest to "break the 8."

A statement issued and signed by Mr. Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, on July 28, noted that “In accordance with article 81 (a) of the Constitution, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has revoked the appointment of Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, with immediate effect."

It continues “The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will continue to act as caretaker Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, until such a time that President Akufo-Addo appoints a substantive Minister.”

In her reaction, she expressed her profound gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve in such a vital ministry, even for such a short time.

In a letter dated August 5 and released today, August 16, the Dome-Kwanenya legislator stated that such a development will allow her to concentrate on her parliamentary duties to her Dome-Kwabenya constituents.

She also stated that it will help her freely give her adequate support even while her son is battling diseases to ensure the NPP maintains power come 2024.

“Cognizant of my duties to the 175,000 constituents who elected me, this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” she emphasised.

Read a copy of her statement below:

I acknowledge your letter dated 28th July, 2022 and would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. On Friday, 29th July, 2022, I handed over all official assets to the Administrator of the Ministry. It is with profound gratitude that I express utmost appreciation to you for the opportunity to serve as Minister in both terms of your government.

It was an honour to serve at this all-important Ministry albeit for a short time. During the period, we put in place enough mechanisms to ensure a harmonious society where the survival and development of Women, Children, Persons with Disabilities as well as other vulnerable persons in our society can be guaranteed in line with your vision to transform the Social Protection Framework into a robust and more responsive one.

I am exceedingly grateful for your Understanding, Compassion, and unending Devotion throughout this past year, especially during a very difficult period for me where I have had to be away from office. Your kind support has been very much welcome and for that I remain eternally grateful.

Cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me, this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight.