Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation launched in Accra

A Public Health Physician at the Okanta Memorial Clinic in the Ashaiman Municipality, Mr. Eric Kwatia has underscored the importance of preventive health care to improving quality of life of people to stay healthy, happy and independent.

He noted that preventive healthcare can detect certain behaviours, habits, infections, medical problems before they become advanced.

According to him, certain lifestyle choices and habits can cause severe damage to the body, citing smoking which he said can lead to numerous diseases and conditions such as infertility, respiratory diseases, cancer and even death.

Mr Kwatia who was speaking during the launch of Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation in Accra, advised Ghanaians to go for regular check-ups even when they think they are not sick.

The Public Health Physician said healthcare providers should not only treat symptoms or diseases but they should encourage healthy lifestyle choices to help reduce the need for diagnostic services.

The CEO of Global Media Foundation, a specialized Communications for Development, Research and Advocacy organisation, Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, who was the guest speaker noted that, the non-profit organisations in Ghana through humanitarian work have contributed immensely to the socio-economic of the country especially in the health sector.

"They have done that through provision of safe drinking water, construction of school blocks, health facilities, supporting communities with income-generating activities, shaping of government policies, advocating for better social interventions especially for the vulnerable and marginalized as well as holding the government accountable, among others."

According to him, humanitarian work is very vital in this part of the world because it provides life-saving assistance to people affected by diseases, conflicts, disasters and poverty. He said it also reduces the impact of crises on communities, helping recovery and improving preparedness for future emergencies.

Mr Ahenu said humanitarian work helps communities to identify their opportunities and challenges, helping them believe in themselves, and look for sustainable answers for real change.

He commended Miss Evelyn Arthur, the founder of the Foundation for her vision to establish the Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation to provide humanitarian services to the good people of Ghana in the area of health, education and youth empowerment especially young women and girls.

According to the Human Rights Activist, the health sector in Ghana today is facing a lot of challenges hindering access to quality health care delivery. These include, inadequate budgetary allocation by the government, inadequate access to health facilities, poor working conditions, inadequate health personnel and accommodation and health equipment among others.

Mr Ahenu called on the government to ensure that all uncompleted health facilities across the country are completed especially those in deprived and poor districts to help citizens have access to quality health care.

He also urged the government to equip all health facilities especially district hospitals to enhance provision of quality health care delivery at the local level.

The Chief Executive Officer of Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation, Miss Evelyn Arthur, said as a health development-oriented NGO, they will work to prevent diseases, promote health, socio-economic development and status of vulnerable and disadvantaged women, children, youths and men in community settings through adoption of Behavioural Change Communication (BCC) strategy.

She called for both technical and financial support from public, private foundations and corporate institutions to carry out their activities.