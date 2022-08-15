Free SHS: Let’s support government for continuous running of the policy - Concerned Parents

15.08.2022 LISTEN

FREE SHS IS AN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FROM AKUFO ADDO TO THE STUDENTS AND SOCIAL INTERVENTION TO THEM AS WELL.

As the saying goes; "he who opens a school door, closes a prison" and as concerned parents for FSHS Ghana, we are up with this press release to thank his excellency, the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for his determination and commitment in making SHS a continuosly free policy for our wards amidst global economic crisis as Ghana heading to IMF..

It is not the attitude of the children, but their aptitude that will determined their attitude in their quest to journey for good education through government readiness and preparedness to make that happen

As responsible parents, we have the greater responsibility to have our wards learned how to learn and change from nothing, to productive individuals. We will not relent on our effort to tirelessly cushion up our kids to become our future leaders, or shirk our responsibilities to make ⁷us iirresponsible

Collectively, All responsible parents have joined hands, investing in knowledge for the children and awaiting to receive the best interest in the near future. Not forgotten a salute and to appreciate our seasoned indefatigable Teachers across the length and breath of this country for their selfless and tedious task heaped upon them, but with government's support and dedication accomishment is always assured.

In all humility, we doff our hat out for all philanthropist, and co-operate groupes, helping the education system to be on course. And whether we like it or not, untill death sets in, the process of learning goes on unabated.

Although the free SHS policy is clouded with some difficulties and other factual inaccuracies coming from some pessimists, determined to collapse the policy on the Akufo Addo's governnment, yet, with clear conscience and determination, the NPP government is focus and delivering on his promises.

In the same vein, we would like to cease this opportunity as parents, to wish all students writing SSCE this year and have already begun with the MOCK. Indeed, exams are the perfect occassion to showcase ones talent and determination. May good luck follow each one of them today and throughout the examination and always. We prey for great accomplishments and success for them, now and forever..

Long live Ghana

God bless Us All

Signed

Mr Benjamin Oteng Marfo*

National Chairman

0244774574*

Secretary

Mr Frimpong

0244978747

