Mahama to visit Appiaste tomorrow

Former President John Dramani Mahama will tomorrow Tuesday, August, 16 visit the Appiatse Community and commiserate with victims of the explosion.

The huge explosion disaster happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022, when a vehicle transporting explosives from Kumasi to a mining site in the area exploded.

The NDC communication Officer for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency of the Western Region, Kwame Acheampong Bonful Junior in an interview with Class news indicated that the rationale for the visit is to help the former President to get first-hand information on the incident, the aftermath emotional reactions and how they planned to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, the government is rebuilding the entire Appiaste community.

The displaced residence have been given temporary structures to settle while the new green community is built.

Construction works are currently underway.

