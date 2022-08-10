IGP shakes up top officers

10.08.2022 LISTEN

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has made changes within the high command of the Ghana Police Service.

In the current reshuffle, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu has been moved to the National Patrols Department to serve as deputy to the Director General, COP Paul Awuni.

Citi News sources revealed that the office of the Accra Regional Police Commander will be occupied by DCOP Dr. Sayibu Gariba, the immediate past Upper East Regional Police Commander.

The head of the Anti-Landguard Unit at the police headquarters, Superintendent Atulub Karimu has been moved to the Western Region to be in charge of Operations.

Citi News understands that other officers have also been moved.

---citinewsroom