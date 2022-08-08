Akuffo-Addo's reaction to calls for a reshuffle is disappointing – AFFA

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) is unhappy with the decision by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reshuffle appointees in his government.

Speaking to North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8, the President explained why reshuffling may not be an option in his government.

According to him, most of his appointees have performed well.

The President said the calls for a reshuffle are being fueled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) just to destabilise his government.

“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call. The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shared.

Having listened to the President, AFFA has issued a press release insisting that the stance of His Excellency is disappointing.

“Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has noted with grave disappointment the reaction by President Akufo-Addo on the increasing calls for reshuffle in his government.

“Although this is not the outcome we expected, given the fact that we are law-abiding members of the party, we respect the decision of the President, alas, the 1992 constitution of Ghana grants him [President] the sole authority to hire and fire,” a release from AFFA signed by Executive Secretary Sir Obama Pokuase reads.

Despite the disappointment, the Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy notes that as committed members of the NPP, members shall continue to do their best in service to the party.

Below is a copy of the AFFA press release: