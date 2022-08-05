Stephen Wengam elected general superintendent of AG

Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam has been elected general superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

Rev Wengam, aged 50, was elected at the 30th biennial General Council Meeting of the Assemblies of God church held at the University of Cape Coast on Thursday, 4 August 2022.

The General Council Meeting was attended by over 3000 delegates.

Rev Wengam takes over from Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong-Manso.

Rev Professor Frimpong-Manso, has been General Superintendent for 12 years.

Delivering his victory speech, Rev Wengam said he would “unite Assemblies of God, Ghana for true spiritual revival and greatness.”

He further promised a “visionary and progressive leadership of integrity, shift, speed, open heavens, and fulfilment of the Great Commission.”

He also hoped to restore the church back to its past glory of being the lead Pentecostal church in Ghana which produced a President and a Chief Justice.

“We will regain our position to become the leading Pentecostal Church.

“Ours is a church destined for greatness and greatness is our portion. Remember, we are products of the Azusa Street Revival,” Rev Wengam stated.