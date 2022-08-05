Ketu North Municipal Directorate of NCCE engages Ghana National Association Of Garment Makers at Afife

The Ketu North Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) had a day sensitisation exercise with the Afife branch of the Ghana National Association of Garment Makers in the Volta Region.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ketu North Municipal Director of NCCE, Mr Prosper K. Afealete encouraged the association members to pay tax which is part of their duties as citizens and holding leaders accountable as part of their fundamental human rights.

He also educated them on the core values of Ghana’s democracy which is to respect the rule of law, equality of opportunity and prosperity, as well as sustaining unity and national stability.

They were also taking through the 1998 Children Act on the responsibilities of Madams and Masters on how to treat their apprentices under them. The right channel of conflict resolution among members were encouraged.

A Chief Field Officer (CFO), Madam Mary Awoye also spoke about numerous opportunities out there for the association members to go on excursions out of their comfort zones to as part of leisure, in a way of enhancing their creativity.

An Assistant Civic Education Officer (ACEO), Miss Juliet Obiri urged them to add value to their profession by learning new things, taking advantage of modern technology and fashion trends.

Members of the association were impressed and also asked questions concerning laws governing gender and landownership, and where to seek advice.

Some concerns about the SIM Card Re-registration Exercise and acquisition of the Ghana Card were also addressed. They were directed to the relevant authorities to seek help on some of the challenges.