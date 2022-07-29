NDC’s Otokunor wears suit after 15years to collect his new PhD from University of Ghana

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor will soon be addressed as Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor.

He is set to receive his PhD certificate in Agricultural Economics today Friday, July 29 at the University of Ghana Campus in Accra.

Announcing this via his Twitter handle which Modernghana News cited today, Friday, July 29, he wrote “So today is the biggest day in my life (Graduating from UG with a PhD in Agric Economics) and have decided to do so by breaking a 15-year-old jinx of not wearing a western suit and tie.

He adds “But guess what, when I did, I chose purely made in Ghana. The smock can rest small….”

Following his tweet, some social media users urged him to use the knowledge he has gained for the benefit of agricultural growth in Ghana rather than propaganda.

“Now that you have acquired PhD try and shun propaganda. Anyway congratulations!” a netizen wrote.

Brief educational background and expertise

Peter Boamah Otokunor is a researcher, Agricultural Economist and Economic Policy Expert.

He has a PhD in Finance from SMC University, a Master of Arts in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana - Legon and a B.Sc. in Agriculture from the University of Ghana - Legon.

Rural Development, Economic Policy Research, Scientific and Socio-political Research, Communications, Strategic Planning, Project Management, Policy Planning, Youth Development, and Agriculture are among his areas of expertise.

He has over 18 years of professional experience in research, teaching, management, communications, publishing, and youth development.

