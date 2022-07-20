'You can't pay workers yet you shared monies at your delegates conference, God punished you all' — Prophet Oduro blasts NPP

The General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has taken a swipe at the NPP government over events at its recent national delegates' conference.

According to the prophet, it was appalling to learn that monies were paid to delegates as bribe at the time NPP government was struggling to pay salaries and arrears of the workers.

Delivering a sermon in his church, monitored by Modernghana News, he stated, “I was seated by my television at a broke nation, that they can't pay teachers, doctors, nurses and yet they are here organizing a gathering for politicians where they were sharing bundles of money. If you were not in government would you have had this money?”

He emphasized that the NPP government has been wicked and heartless, with no regard for the welfare of the suffering Ghanaians.

"There are people giving birth on the floor, people are dying at Korle Bu Teaching hospital but you don't care, but because you want positions, you can flash out these amounts.... you are heartless and wicked," he fumes.

Prophet Kofi Oduro continues “I want to tell everybody that God will judge everyone.”

The NPP gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16 to elect new executives to lead the party for the next four (4) years.