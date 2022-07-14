Ketu South: Dzifa Gomashie cuts sod for construction of community center for tidal wave victims along the coast of Agavedzi

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie,the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Constituency has cut sod for the construction of a Ketu South Coastal Community Center at Agavedzi on Monday, June 11, 2022.

The project when completed would serve as a temporal shelter for residents of Blekusu, Agavedzi, Amutsinu-Salakope and Adina as well as a vocational training centre for the coastal communities.

The project forms part of efforts by the MP to find a lasting solution for the victims of the tidal wave devastation along the coast in her constituency.

The facility, according to sources would have an office, a kitchen, a store room, three washrooms, three bathrooms and a big hall to accommodate a substantial number of people in the event of any tidal waves.

Madam Gomashie mentioned that the source of funding for project is the seed money of one hundred thousand Cedis (Ghc100,000) donated by African World Airlines through the Chairman, Togbe Afede XlV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asorgli state and five thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 5,000) from the Catholic Women Council.

She added that one hundred bags of cement was donated by the Senators including earlier donations of cement she lobbied for from the Inter-denomination Church at the University of Ghana.

The lawmaker used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaian citizens, corporate organizations and individuals to support the project, which she said will promote the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Mr Kingsley Oduro, the Ketu South Municipal Engineer disclosed after the groundbreaking ceremony that, the project is expected to be completed in six months.

Togbe Akponogui IV, Chief of Agavedzi in his address expressed gratitude to the MP for her effort.

"I declared my readiness to release the land as the community's contribution to the project," he stated.

Mr Eben Asah, the Assembly member of the area in an interview with ModernGhana news applauded the MP for her kind gesture.

Present at the occasion were the Assembly Members of Blekusu, Agavedzi and Adina, Unit Committee members of Agavedzi, some traditional leaders and NDC Constituency executives.