Striking teachers set up task force to ensure adherence

The Striking teacher unions have set up a task force to go around the various schools to ensure that members of the unions do not sneak into the classrooms to teach students.

As well, the task force would ensure that members who violate the strike action are duly sanctioned.

This was disclosed by Justin Nelson, the Western Regional Director of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) on the 3FM Sunrise programme Wednesday July 6.

The leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), NAGRAT, Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) and Teachers & Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) declared an indefinite strike and asked their members to withdraw their services beginning Monday July 4.

This decision was announced by General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah Tanko in Accra on Monday.

The teachers earlier gave the government until the end of June this year to grant the 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) or risk the anger of over 240,000 teachers nationwide.

Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the management of schools to keep them open and ensure safety and wellbeing of all students in schools.

The National Labor Commission (NLC), Ministry of Employment, Ghana Education Service (GES), Ministry of Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission , Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Teacher Unions are going into are negotiating meeting today Wednesday 6 July to find amicable solution to resolve the teachers strike.

