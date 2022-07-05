Meet demands of striking teachers or close down schools after 72 hours – Minority to gov’t

The Minority in Parliament has called on government to ensure that the demands of the striking teachers are met or it sees to it that the Ghana Education Service (GES) shuts down all pre-tertiary schools in the country.

On Monday, July 4, 2022, four teacher unions including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) declared an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to pay Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to members.

As a result, there was no teaching and learning in pre-tertiary public schools throughout the country beginning today.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament in the afternoon, Builsa South Member of Parliament (MP) Clement Apaak demanded on behalf of the Minority that government immediately address the needs of the striking teachers.

“The teacher unions after failing to get the attention of government to address their address to be paid the Cost of Living Allowance also known as COLA has decided to embark on a nationwide strike. As we speak today, close to 7 billion students are currently not benefiting from teaching and learning.

“Clearly, this is as a result of the government’s inability to meet these obligations and to be proactive in addressing the needs and demands of Labour unions including the teachers,” Clement Apaak told journalists.

Reacting to the Ghana Education Service (GES) release directing school heads to keep schools open, the Minority MP said it is not the best decision.

He said Minority wants to see government closing all public pre-tertiary schools after 72 hours if the issues are not resolved for the teachers to call off their strike action.

“One head teacher alone cannot take care and secure the safety of an entire school so we want to urge the government to immediately address the concerns of the teachers so that they can go back to the classrooms without any further delay. If this goes on beyond two to three days it will be advisable for the GES to direct that the schools be closed down for the safety and security of the students,” Clement Apaak added.

From the information gathered, the leadership of the various teacher unions will on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, meet with the Ministry of Employment and Labour relations to discuss the way forward.