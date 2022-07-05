Don’t deal with persons posing as recruitment agents – Ghana TVET Service warns public

05.07.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service has warned the public against dealing with persons who pose as recruitment agents.

This is contained in an alert from Ghana TVET Service after intercepting a circular making round on some WhatsApp platforms directing prospects to forward their CVs and application letters to some phone numbers and email addresses.

The Ghana TVET Service stresses that it has not contracted any group or individual to recruit on its behalf, neither has it made available phone numbers or emails to receive applications.

It adds that the Service is a professional body and shall not resort to such means to announce its recruitment.

“The Public is cautioned against dealing with Persons who pose as recruitment agents for the Ghana TVET Service.

“The Public is cautioned to desist from dealing with such miscreants and not hesitate to report any person or group to the law enforcement agencies,” parts of a release from the Ghana TVET Service reads.

