Gov’t decision to run to IMF outrageous, offensive – CFF-Ghana

The Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-Ghana) has described the decision by the government of Ghana to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support as not only outrageous but offensive.

In a press release, the Executive Director of the advocacy group, Richard Kasu indicates that running to the IMF for support is not worth pursuing.

“Government's decision to run to IMF to support its economic program is not worth pursuing and we consider the decision very outrageous and offensive more especially when same proposals were met with venomous responses by government own communicators sometime past,” parts of a press release issued by CFF-Ghana on Monday, July 4, 2022, read.

The Civil Society Organisation (CSO) says it fears the coming in of the IMF will lead to the cancellation of some of the flagship programmes of the government including the much-touted Free Senior High School programme.

CFF-Ghana wants the government to ensure that the negotiating team is made up of experts to reach befitting agreements with the IMF on any bailout programme that will be adopted.

“While at it, we wish to express our fear of the cancellation of some flagship intervention programmes including the Free SHS as part of the conditionalities usually attached to the IMF program.

“Having expressed our fears, we conclude by calling on the negotiations team to utilize their expertise in ensuring that an agreement which meets the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of the Ghanaian people is reached,” the CFF-Ghana release concludes.

Below is a copy of the CFF-Ghana release:

04/07/2022

For Immediate Release:

FREE SHS MAYBE CANCELLED DUE TO IMF CONDITIONALITIES:

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GHANA) has taken note of a letter supposedly written by the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (MP), informing the public on government's decision to engage officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bail out.

Truth be told, the Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta could have saved the Nana Addo led NPP government from this huge embarrassment brought on the Ghanaian people as a result of super incompetence, laziness, wanton corruption, thievery, inefficient tax collection and wastage among others.

It is important to note that going to IMF is a sad one for Ghana, no one should applaud the economic management team for this unpopular decision taken out of frustration.

Having expressed our fears, we conclude by calling on the negotiations team to utilize their expertise in ensuring that an agreement which meets the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the Ghanaian people is reached.

End.

(SGD)

MR. RICHARD KASU

(EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CFF-GHANA)

0248640364