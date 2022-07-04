IMF Bailout: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah rubbish calls for Ken Ofori-Atta sack over 'we have the men' comment

The government's spokesperson and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi have rubbished calls for the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta following government's decision to handover the economy to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Prior to the passage of the E-levy, top government officials, including Dr. Bawumia and the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta had indicated strongly that the government would never return to the IMF for any financial assistance regardless of the country’s economic conditions impressing on Ghanaians to support the controversial E-levy as the panacea.

For instance, in one of the NPP town hall meetings, Mr. Ofori-Atta once indicated that going back to the IMF for further assistance will have dire consequences on the economy of Ghana.

“The consequences are dire, we are a proud nation, we have the resources, we have the capacity. We are not short-sighted,” Mr. Ken Ofori has said.

He was reported to have also said that “Whatever we do, we are not going to the IMF. We are a proud Nation. We have the resources. We have the capacity. We are the Joshuas and Calebs. Don't listen to those Pharisees and Sadducees talking about IMF. We have the men!”

Months after the e-levy had been passed, the fund had failed woefully to generate the expected revenue to shore up the sinking economy, President Akufo-Addo last week directed the finance minister to quickly reach out to the IMF for a bailout.

Despite the pressure, the Information Minister speaking on 'The Probe' on the Accra-based JoyNews on Sunday, July 3, 2022, monitored by Modernghana News said Finance Minister's comments of not going to IMF do not justify his sacking.

Accordin to Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, Ken Ofori Atta has already performed better before the covid-19 pandemic struck.

“If you look at the word that our finance minister has led us to do in the first part before these pandemics hit us, it will not support that argument because he was initially of the view that we can do this domestically. He should be fired? I don’t think so,” he emphasised.