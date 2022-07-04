You can't prosper without the word of God — Pastor tells congregation on power of God's word

Rev. Patrick Biney, associate overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International has advised his members not to joke with the word of God in their quest to prosper in life.

“You can't be in this place that was created with the word without the word,” Rev. Biney preached.

In a sermon titled "The Power of the Word," the astute man of God encouraged his congregation to value the word of God.

His reason is that the word of God has the tenacity to save everyone from danger.

He based his sermon on passages such as John 1:1, 6:63, Psalm 119:9, 105, Matthew 4:4, James 1:23, John 6:63, Jeremiah 23:29, 5:14, and Ephesians 6:17.

He affirmed that God will always protect those who value Him and follow his instructions, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.

“The word generates a special light in your life that chases away dangerous things from your life. God will preserve you when people are dying around you because of the word of God in your life, as he did in the COVID-19 era.

“If God did not neglect the word when creating the world, in the same way, he will not neglect you when you take his word seriously and act accordingly,” he noted.

Rev. Biney emphasized that listening to the word alone does not make you a prosperous person, but rather when you decide to do what is expected of you.

“And remember, it only brings progress in your life when you take it seriously,” he said.

He made these proclamations in his church at Sarpeiman, near Amasaman, a suburb of Accra, on Sunday, June 3, 2022, during church service.