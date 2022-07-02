A president who can't reshuffle his ministers or sack absentee ones is not a leader —Manasseh slams Akufo-Addo

Manasseh Azure Awuni, a Ghanaian investigative journalist has slammed President Akufo-Addo for failing to reshuffle his cabinet.

The astute journalist said a president who has not been able to fire a minister who has been absent from duty is unfit to be called a leader.

His comment was spotted by this portal on his Twitter handle on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

“A president who can't reshuffle his ministers and can't sack a minister who has vacated her post for over a year is not a leader,” he tweeted.

His tweet is clearly directed at Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency who has been out of office as a Minister and a legislator since January this year.

All efforts to get Adwoa Safo back to her post have proven futile, including the last invitation by the Privileges Committee of Parliament.