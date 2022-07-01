'I know the general cost of living has gone up, my wife tells me every time' — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says he is being told by people complaining about the high cost of living in the country.

He stated that his wife frequently complains about how the amount required to meet their domestic needs had to be topped up often due to the high cost of food prices.

The Minister stated on the Accra-based Metro TV's 'Good Evening Ghana' program on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, which was monitored by Mondernghana News, that the situation is due to increases in food, transportation and many basic items in the country.

"I understand what you (hungry Ghanaians) are talking about because the general cost of living has gone up. My wife tells me every time how the same amount of money that a month ago could keep the house can no longer keep the house.

"Because the prices of food transportation and many basic items have gone up and that increase has also led to an increase in general price levels because if general prices have gone up then people also increase the prices and charges for all the things around us," he emphasized.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added that the general behaviour of the economy was caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, the Russia-Ukraine war, which disrupted global supply chain.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Ghana has categorically denied the government's claim that it is to blame for the country's economic woes.