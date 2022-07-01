Sometimes I ask myself if I’m scamming my students because I know after school there are no jobs — Lecturer

Dr. Nii Okai, former Head of International Institutions and E-learning at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre, has expressed concern about the country's unemployment situation in the country.

He expressed worry about training students knowing very well they may not find the jobs for which they were trained considering the country's high unemployment rate.

Speaking on the Accra-based Onua TV/FM's Maakye Show on Thursday, June 30, 2022 monitored by Modernghana News, Dr. Nii Okai added that government must formulate policies to address the country's unemployment rate.

“Sometimes I ask myself if I’m scamming my students because I know after school there are no jobs. We have to start looking at real solutions to this because this is a trigger, it’s a youth bulge.

“The kids in Junior High School, even if 30% of them get to university, what jobs are they going to do after graduation?” he quizzed.

His remarks stem from the country's high unemployment rate and high cost of living, which have made it almost impossible for young people to easily find better opportunities.