'Shame on you; we were there to protect you but you throw stones at us, injure us' – Police to Arise Ghana protesters

28.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has described as shameful the violent actions of Arise Ghana protesters.

Yesterday, some members of the leadership of the group were in court to challenge the Police over an impasse on the modalities for the planned two-day demonstration.

At the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court yesterday, Justice Comfort Tasiame who presided over the matter partially granted the application by the Police and directed demonstrators to converge at Obra Spot, go through Farrisco Avenue to TUC and end at the Independent Square.

The court further directed that the intended demonstration should start at 8am and end at 4pm.

The Police administration on Tuesday morning deployed hundreds of personnel in the capital particularly to Kwame Nkrumah Circle to provide protection for Ghanaians who will be taking part in the ‘Krom ay3 hye’ demonstration.

While doing their job, some violent protesters attempted to go use the unapproved route.

In the unfortunate turn of events, some of the demonstrators pelted stones at the Police, forcing officers to retaliate by firimng tear gas in a bid to control the crowd.

Sadly, some protestors were injured in the rush to safety. It was the same for some Police officers as reported by the administration.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Police, it condemns the action of the protesters, describing it as shameful.

“What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned,” parts of the Police statement said on Tuesday afternoon.