Hon. Rashid Pelpuo elected President of African Parliamentarians on Population and Development

Hon Dr. Abdu-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for Wa Central has been elected new President of the African Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development (AFPFPD).

The election took place at their General Assembly held on 23 June 2022 in Addis Ababa where Senator Fredrick Outa became Vice President of the Forum.

Other committee members elected were Hon. Dr. Zainab Gimba (Nigeria), Hon. Issa Mardo Djabir (Tchad), Hon. Ndongo M.E.P. Doumbe (Cameroon), Hon. Hassan Omar (Djibouti), Hon. Pemmy Majodina (South Africa) and Hon. Sylivia Mthethwa (Eswatini).

Commission members were also elected in the same meeting and the commission for Finance and Administration will include Hon. Aboubakry Ngaide (Senegal), Hon. Aiya Isabel Meira Rita (Sao Tome), Hon. Muwuma Milton (Uganda) and Hon. Mathew Ngwate (Malawi).

The Commission for Advocacy and Programmes will have Hon. Mariama Iro (Niger), Hon. Baikoua Timolesa (Central African Republic), Hon. Majur Babur Ajal (South Sudan) and Hon. Goodlucky Kwaramba. The elected team is expected to execute duties and carryout policy direction of the forum for a period of 3 years (2022-2025)

In his acceptance message, Hon Abdu-Rashid acknowledged the role of partners in promoting the population Agenda. He called upon countries in Africa to take an interest in the ICPD and translate it to their home countries for people to have a meaningful life.