Our billboard was to create a reminder, celebrate charitable culture of Ghanaians – LGBT+ Rights Ghana

14.06.2022 LISTEN

The LGBT+ Rights Ghana has said its billboard erected along the Tema Highway opposite the mall was only to communicate the Ghanaian culture of love, tolerance and acceptance of diversity.

The group noted that the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values granted interviews and gave false narratives of the intended message the billboard was to communicate.

In press statement on June 14, the advocacy group indicated that the billboard was mounted on May 20, 2022. It added that it was shared on social media by one Elikem E. K. Kotoko who they say is a member of the NDC communications team.

The group stressed that, “on the morning of June 9, 2022, members of the Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (CPHRFV), accompanied by some proponents of the anti-LGBT+ bill in parliament visited the site of the billboard situated along the Tema highway and opposite the Accra Mall. They granted interviews with false narrations outside of the intended messages of love, diversity and tolerance imprinted on the billboard.”

The LGBT+ Rights Ghana holds the view that they are well within their rights as Ghanaians “to advocate for the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ Ghanaians as enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.”

According to the group, they are law abiding citizens who are just advocating for the rights, safety and security of all LGBTQIA+ persons in the country.

There was anger in town over an erected billboard that seek to promote LGBTQIA+.

The billboard was subsequently pulled down.

Lawmakers championing the passage of the anti LGBTQ bill have shared their annoyance and disbelief over the ability of the advocacy group to put up the billboard the nation's capital.

See full statement here