CCC donates over 2000 pints of blood to KATH

The General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC), Reverend Ransford Obeng says the giving of blood to help save lives is biblical.

According to the gospel preacher, the Bible admonishes Christians to help those in need in any form.

"This means that if people needed blood to live and Christians are in a position to give same they should help out. The giving of blood is BIBLICAL since it helps to save lives and so we as Christians are enjoined by God's word to give blood when someone needs same to live", Rev. Obeng stressed.

Reverend Obeng said CCC has for the past six years given blood annually to help stock the Blood Transfusion Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He revealed that the idea came to mind when he celebrated his 60th birthday and as a token of his love for humanity he decided to enjoin the church to organise themselves to also donate as a corporate body.

So far, Reverend Obeng said CCC had donated over 2000 pints of blood to the Komfo Anokye Blood Bank to help them use same to attend to emergencies.

"Leaders make choices and as influential as God has made me to become I decided to donate blood six years ago when I turned 60 and today I am 66 and happy that we could still do this today too", Rev Obeng passionately stated.

BLOOD TRANSFUSION UNIT

Head of Recruitment at the Komfo Anokye Medicine and Transfusion Unit, Kwame Asenso Mensah Esq commended CCC for consistently donating blood to the unit.

He noted that voluntary donations have not been too encouraging since many in the adult ages are not giving blood.

The officer revealed that the blood Unit records the best outcomes when Senior High Schools are in session.

"The track system introduced in SHS has given us the opportunity to take donations all year round since students who voluntarily donate are always in school", Mr Mensah stated.