Ken Ofori-Atta ends term as AfDB Chair of Governors Board

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has ended his term as the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group after two consecutive years.

He handed over to Tarek Amer, who is the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, at the closing ceremony of the AfDB Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In his remarks, Mr Ofori-Atta expressed gratitude to stakeholders of the bank for their cooperation and support during his tenure.

He relished the counsel of many regional and non-regional governors during deliberation which he said has helped stakeholders reach a common ground based on collective trust.

“I am even more humbled by the collective resolve demonstrated by each of us to advance the cause of our continent,” he said.

He urged the Boards of Directors, Management and Staff to continue to work diligently towards speedy completion of the 10-Year strategy and its implementation to achieve green, sustainable, and inclusive development across the African Continent.

Mr Amer, in his remarks, said, “I have high regard for Mr Ofori Atta, for his chairmanship over the last period and I know his acumen and capability, and this makes me a little bit anxious as to how to continue this excellent track while preserving and protecting the bank during difficult times”.

He said Eygpt would continue to support the Bank as a shareholder and a partner in due recognition of the role the bank plays in support supporting low-income countries on the continent.

The next AGM of the bank will be held at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from May 22 to May 26 next year.

GNA