Domestic violence is anti-Islamic – Tijjaniya Movement

Alhaji Osman and wife

The Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has revealed that domestic violence is anti-Islamic describing the act which involves violence and coercion has no legitimacy in Islam.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, the Executive Secretary of the Movement stated in an interview monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema that there are a lot of misconceptions surrounding Islam and domestic violence, stressing people who aren't Muslim think Islam condones violence and that's simply not the case.

"There is no place for domestic abuse in Islam, let’s come together as Muslims to eradicate domestic abuse from our society," he added.

Alhaji Osman noted that under no circumstances was violence against women encouraged in Islam adding that, the Quran and Hadith encourage couples to live with mutual love, respect, and kindness.

He said marriage in the Islamic context is a means of tranquility, protection, peace, and comfort thus abuse of any kind on women is in conflict with the principles of marriage.

Alhaji Osman explained that when a husband insults and raises his hands against his wife it was like him raising one’s hand and insulting God and his prophet.

The Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana noted the fact that domestic violence was a blight on society emphasizing it was a mental and social illness that goes through every part of the society and therefore it was important for the citizenry and the society to address such issues in the country.

He called on victims of domestic violence to be bold and voice out to the necessary authorities to enforce the law on the culprits.

Alhaji Osman appealed to Islamic Scholars and Imam to end the silence on the issue by discussing the issue of domestic violence in their sermons.