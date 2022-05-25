Albert Donkor's death: Nkoranza youth petition IGP over recent hostilities, bring back police personnel

The Nkoranzaman Youth Association, the umbrella body of the youth of Nkoranza in the Bono East region, has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police to step up efforts at ensuring that all those who contributed to the disappearance of their colleague, Albert Donkor, about two weeks ago, are brought to book.

They are also calling for thorough investigations about the shooting of Victor Owusu by the Police during their demonstration to register their displeasure over Albert Donkor who died in Police custody.

“We also plead with you to kindly make sure such incidence which has happened to our departed brothers never happen again either in Nkoranza or any part of Ghana”, they stated in their six-point petition jointly signed by Sampson Konadu, Chairman of the Association and Prince Nyarko, the PRO.

Recall policemen

Members of the association further appealed to the IGP to recall his men and women who were evacuated from Nkoranza following the incident to return to their duty posts to continue with their work, saying; “We plead with you to bring them back to make the people of Nkoranza have adequate security and safety.”

The Nkoranza youth assured the IGP that they are peace-loving and have been co-existing peacefully with the police over the years, explaining that “…we love our police personnel and until this incident, there has not been any problem between any youth and the police.”

The group also called on the IGP to, as a matter of urgency, install close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras “in and around the various Police stations in the country but that of Nkoranza should be as soon as possible.”

Background

Early last week, the youth of Nkoranza poured onto the streets in their numbers in protest against the alleged abduction and subsequent killing of their colleague, Albert Donkor, by the Police.

In the process, the youth attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters and freed at least six suspects in custody.

The Police in response fired live bullets into the crowd which resulted in the death of one person while several others injured and rushed to the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital in the town.

A security reinforcement from Techiman could not deter the youth from throwing stones and clubs at the officers, after destroying property, including vehicles, at the police headquarters.