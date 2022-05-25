Accra floods: I don’t blame citizens; it's leadership that is not working – KKD

25.05.2022 LISTEN

Veteran broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD has put blame on the doorsteps of leadership in the country for the flood problems that continue to persist.

Since last weekend when the country experienced heavy rains, several parts of the country, especially in the capital, Accra were flooded.

Whiles people’s homes were affected, some roads were rendered unusable by motorists as the rains took over.

Speaking on floods on GTV on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah lamented the persisting problem whenever it rains, insisting that the citizenry cannot be blamed.

According to him, people in leadership have failed and it is about times those who are not performing are fired.

“I don't blame citizens anymore. I blame leadership. We have elected people into positions of authority. They have appointed some of us into positions of authority. Those who are not doing the work should go,” KKD said in an engagement on GTV today during the Breakfast show.

The ace broadcaster continued, “Leadership is not working. If leadership is not working then it goes back to the Bob Marley song - When the cats away, the mice will play.”

To address the age-old flooding issue, the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon. Asenso-Boakye has charged heads of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to ensure strict enforcement of planning and building laws to help mitigate the country’s problem.

“I urge you to support Governmental efforts by maintaining proper solid waste practices. I have called on MMDAs to strictly enforce planning and building laws to help mitigate flooding in the country,” Hon. Asenso-Boakye said as reported by the Ministry of Information.