Friends of NAPO donate educational materials to Manhyia schools on his 54th birthday

Friends of NAPO, a social group in the Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region, have presented educational materials to cluster of schools in the Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti region.

The items included boxes of exercise books, pens, pencils, sewing machines and assorted drinks.

Schools that benefited from the donation include St Louis Demonstration JHS, Roman Girls JHS and K.O. Methodist JHS A and B.

Others were St Joseph Primary and JHS and St Anne’s Anglican Primary A and B, St Anne’s Anglican JHS.

The presentation, according to the group, was to celebrate and honour the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on his 54th birthday.

The short, impressive and entertaining birthday celebration was held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at the compound of St Louis Demonstration JHS, at Mbrom in Kumasi.

Presenting the items, a member of the group, Nana Temah Boakye, said the presentation was also to fulfill the vision of the MP who is committed to promoting quality education in the constituency.

“Today is the birthday of NAPO, the Manhyia South MP, so we are here to celebrate the day with the children on his behalf, to eat, drink and socialize, after giving them few educational materials,” she added.

“Everybody who has encountered him (NAPO) knows that he loves children and his dedication to education in the country, so by doing this fulfils his dream of ensuring effective and efficient teaching and learning in the constituency,” Nana Temah Boakye stated.

She advised the children to see the presentation as a motivation and urge them to learn hard to reach greater heights like the MP, who started his education at Ashtown M/A School.

Nana Temah Boakye hinted at commissioning more projects in the constituency by the MP, which includes a library and astro turfs.

The Headteacher of St Louis Demonstration JHS, Michelle Acquaye, on behalf of the other headteachers, thanked the Friends of NAPO for the kind gesture and promised to use the materials to the advantage of the children.