‘We don’t have anything here for Sir John’ – Lands Commission

The Lands Commission has said it has no records indicating that the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr Kojo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) owned and registered parcels of land in the Achimota Forest Reserve.

It follows widespread circulation on social media of what is speculated to be his will which captured some acres of land as an inheritance for his relatives.

During an inspection tour by Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu-Bio to assess the damage caused to documents and files of the Lands Commission by Saturday’s floods in Accra, the Executive Secretary to the Lands Commission, Mr James Dadson, told journalists: “There is nothing in our records concerning that. What you read is what I have read. We don’t have anything recorded here for Sir John as far as our records are concerned”.

The purported will, with specific reference to the lands, said: “I give my land situated at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever”.

–Yaw Amoateng Afriyie -One (1) acre

— Eva Akua Afriyie One (1) acre

–Ivy Akua Afriyie One (1) acre

–Elizabeth Asare Boateng (aka Mother) One (1) acre

–Michael Owusu 1.541 acres

“I give my land also situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng forever.”

“I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu. Upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.”

“I give my portion of land that jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this will is domiciled in the USA forever.”

“I give my land situated at the Ramsar area at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region and measuring 5.07 acres to my sisters Abena Saah and her children, Comfort Amoateng and her children, Abena Konadu and Juliet Akua Arko and her children on equal share basis forever,” the will states.

Source: Classfmonline.com