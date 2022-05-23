ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.05.2022 Social News

One killed, 5 arrested in renewed clashes at Kandiga-Doba

One killed, 5 arrested in renewed clashes at Kandiga-Doba
23.05.2022 LISTEN

One person has been killed in a renewed clash between Doba and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal and Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region.

Five other suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash which occurred over the weekend.

There were sporadic gunshots between the two communities last night, though the cause of the renewed conflict is not immediately known.

However, according to police, calm has been restored in the area and security beefed up to avert any eventuality.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of in charge of the East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, said “When the gunshots were heard, the police and military moved in and contained the situation. Calm has been restored in the area. One person was shot dead, and five persons were arrested in connection with the disturbances. Investigations are ongoing, and they will be processed for court for a decision to be made on them”.

ASP Fianko-Okyere said the suspects will be arraigned before court soon.

---DGN online

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana only has managers, not leaders – Abraham Lamptey
23.05.2022 | Social News
Terrorism: National Security’s fire-fighting approach not helping – Security Analyst
23.05.2022 | Social News
Flood destroy documents at Lands Commission in Accra
23.05.2022 | Social News
Nkroful-Essiama: Motorists, residents stranded due to eroded road
23.05.2022 | Social News
Police warn persons 'capitalising' on Nkoranza crisis
23.05.2022 | Social News
'Boasting about our security preparedness will provoke terrorists to attack Ghana' — Most Rev Magnus
23.05.2022 | Social News
Some churches heed National Security warning against possible terror attack
23.05.2022 | Social News
Hunger killing us; pay our 7-months arrears’ – NABCO trainees to gov’t
23.05.2022 | Social News
Accra Flood: Family latches on door as floodwater soak clothes, valuables
23.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line