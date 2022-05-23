One killed, 5 arrested in renewed clashes at Kandiga-Doba

23.05.2022 LISTEN

One person has been killed in a renewed clash between Doba and Kandiga in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal and Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region.

Five other suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash which occurred over the weekend.

There were sporadic gunshots between the two communities last night, though the cause of the renewed conflict is not immediately known.

However, according to police, calm has been restored in the area and security beefed up to avert any eventuality.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of in charge of the East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere, said “When the gunshots were heard, the police and military moved in and contained the situation. Calm has been restored in the area. One person was shot dead, and five persons were arrested in connection with the disturbances. Investigations are ongoing, and they will be processed for court for a decision to be made on them”.

ASP Fianko-Okyere said the suspects will be arraigned before court soon.

---DGN online