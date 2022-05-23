ModernGhana logo
Upper East Regional Minister tours Bongo and Binduri districts; inspects ongoing projects

2 HOURS AGO

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu has tasked the Feeder Roads Department to work hard and ensure that some major bridges and auxiliary roads in the District to pave way for residents to move freely as the rainy season nears.

522202260812-1j041p5ccw-whatsapp-image-2022-05-19-at-93749-pm-2.jpeg

522202260812-i41p266ffa-whatsapp-image-2022-05-20-at-114441-pm.jpeg

The Regional Minister made the directive during an interactive section with the staff of the Binduri and Bongo District Assemblies of the Upper East as part of his official visit across all Municipal and the District Assemblies in the region.

522202260813-vaqctgfssn-whatsapp-image-2022-05-20-at-114440-pm.jpeg

522202260813-i41p266gfa-whatsapp-image-2022-05-20-at-114439-pm-1.jpeg

Meanwhile, the Minister and his entourage also inspected the government Agenda 111 project in Binduri district which is under construction.

[caption id="attachment_11783" align="alignnone" width="800"]

522202260813-vaqdtgfssn-whatsapp-image-2022-05-20-at-114439-pm.jpeg

Agenda 111 Binduri District Assembly[/caption]

In the Bongo district, the Minister and his entourage inspected ‘One- District, One Factory’ Youth Shea Butter production, and the ‘One- District, One Dam project.

The Regional Minister said, the Shea Butter production which is still not in use as at the time he visited in May 2022, will help give employment to the youth in the area.

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen
News ContributorPage: apexnewsgh

