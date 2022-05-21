Network For Assin Development supports Assin Dwenakyi School

Information gathered indicates that approximately 18 basic schools in Assin North Municipality in the Central Region are currently facing infrastructure challenges; which is making teaching and learning unattractive. About 60% of these schools are studying under deplorable conditions.

As part of efforts to help salvage the situation, the Network for Assin Development, a non-governmental organization has taken a giant move by donating 80 dual desks and educational materials to Dwenakyi DA Primary School in the Assin North Municipality.

Presenting the items, the Executive Director for Network the Network for Assin Development (NAD), Mr. Samuel Adobah noted that teaching and learning have dwindled in the area as a result of the challenges confronting the schools.

“It is in this regard, we are embarking on this donation exercise as part of the 2nd Phase of our project dubbed 'Boanimdea'.

"Education is a fundamental human right for all children and this right may not be realized if strategic measures are not put in place to ensure adequate infrastructure provision to schools,” he stated.

Mr. Samuel Adobah noted that children living in the rural areas often struggle to have access to quality education; unlike students in urban areas that benefit from government all the time.

This he said, Dwenakyi is one of the communities that have been neglected when it comes to the provision of social amenities by government.

The Project Coordinator for Network Assin Development (NAD) Rev. Stephen Arthur, giving an overview of the project, noted that prior to their visit to the school some years ago they observed that the school is in dire need of educational materials.

"It is in this regard, we decided to come to their aid. The items donated are worth Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis, (¢10,000)," he stated.

This year's 4th edition of Boanimdea Project was held in collaboration with Mr. James Ken Coffie a businessman leaving in abroad.

The Chief of the Community, Nana Kofi Osuman commended the Network for Assin Development for coming to the aid of the community stressing that the donation will go long way to help improve teaching and learning in the area.