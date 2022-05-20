The tigers have been declawed, they're no longer dangerous – Trainer of Freedom's tigers

20.05.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Tiwonitaaba Kuteba, the trainer of the tigers belonging to businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar, has said the wild animals are no longer dangerous to society.

He claims they have been declawed.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Friday May 20, he said “Since I came into contact with these animals I realized it is nice to be with them. Every time I come near them I don’t want to go back home because it is nice to be with them, they have a way of communicating.

"I love to be with them because of the way they are. Tigers have some areas in their lives that make them very dangerous, that is their nails. So we said if that is the dangerous part of them then why can’t we declaw them, so these animals that we are talking about that they are dangerous, their nails have been declawed, they don’t have nails.”