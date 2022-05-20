ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.05.2022 Social News

The tigers have been declawed, they're no longer dangerous – Trainer of Freedom's tigers

The tigers have been declawed, they're no longer dangerous – Trainer of Freedom's tigers
20.05.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Tiwonitaaba Kuteba, the trainer of the tigers belonging to businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar, has said the wild animals are no longer dangerous to society.

He claims they have been declawed.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Friday May 20, he said “Since I came into contact with these animals I realized it is nice to be with them. Every time I come near them I don’t want to go back home because it is nice to be with them, they have a way of communicating.

"I love to be with them because of the way they are. Tigers have some areas in their lives that make them very dangerous, that is their nails. So we said if that is the dangerous part of them then why can’t we declaw them, so these animals that we are talking about that they are dangerous, their nails have been declawed, they don’t have nails.”

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Wildlife Division says tigers at Wonda World Estates are well-protected
20.05.2022 | Social News
Benya FM attack: Court adjourns case to June 28
20.05.2022 | Social News
Three suspects dragged to court over attack on Benya FM in Elmina
20.05.2022 | Social News
98% of calls to emergency centre are pranks – Ambulance Service
20.05.2022 | Social News
Yutong bus driver crashed to death while making calls over parcels delivery
20.05.2022 | Social News
Achimota Forest issue: Government must rescind its decision or face our wrath — NDC Communicator
20.05.2022 | Social News
Swedruman Council of Chiefs announce death of Swedruhene Nana Asiedu Botwe II
20.05.2022 | Social News
You can be jailed six months for keeping tigers as pets – Veterinary Service
20.05.2022 | Social News
We have no control over rising food prices in Ghana – Agric Ministry
20.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line