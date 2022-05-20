Three suspects dragged to court over attack on Benya FM in Elmina

20.05.2022 LISTEN

The three suspects arrested in connection with the attack on Elmina-based Benya FM have been put before the Cape Coast Circuit Court.

The case, which was called on Friday, May 20, 2022, has been adjourned to June 28, 2022.

The police arrested the three suspects in Elmina on Wednesday.

The attackers stormed the studio whilst a live talk show on fishing and premix fuel distribution issues was ongoing, and they assaulted the presenter for speaking against the improper distribution of premix fuel in the area.

They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail with two sureties each.

In an interview with Citi News, the Spokesperson for Benya FM, James Nunoo, said they are satisfied with the court's decision.

“We believe this will serve as a deterrent to others. Of late, there have been a lot of these cases where people take the law into their own hands and put fear and panic in the work we do.”

“We believe this is a classic case and the court will listen to us and do justice, so it will serve as a deterrent to others,” Mr. Nunoo said.

The broadcaster, who was assaulted, Eric Blessing Eshun, alleged that the MCE for the area was behind the attack.

The MCE, Ebo Appiah, has, however, denied the claims.

The Information Ministry, reacting to the incident indicated that a Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has already spoken to the manager of the station and the District Police Commander, both of whom are working together to investigate the incident and ensure that the suspects are brought to book.

The Ministry said there is no justification for the attack, as there are more appropriate means of registering complaints where one feels they are being misrepresented by the media.

This incident comes not long after Ghana was ranked poorly in the latest world press freedom index by the campaign group, the Reporters Without Borders.

The 2022 index saw Ghana ranking 60 after placing 30 in 2022.

This is Ghana's lowest-ever ranking in 17 years after it ranked 66th and 67th in 2005 and 2002 respectively.

The latest report is out of 180 countries assessed with Ghana recording a decline in its indicative points from 78.67 percent to 67.43 compared to last year.

By Citi Newsroom