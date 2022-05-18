Albert Donkor murder: Keep calm; we won't allow any cover-ups – Minister tells angry Nkoranza youth

Bono East Regional Minister Kwasi Adu Gjan has said thorough investigations will properly be conducted into the death of businessman Albert Donkor who, the police claim they shot and killed during an anti-armed robbery operation in Nkoranza.

The minister has, therefore, called on the angry youth of the area who attacked a police station over the killing of their townsman to remain calm.

According to the minister, what happened to the deceased could happen to any other person, thus, the need to conduct proper investigations to forestall such situations in future.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, 17 May 2022, the minister said: “We will not allow any conniving and condoning to this because today, it is Albert Donkor, tomorrow it could be me”.

“I am lucky I am the minister, I have the police with me; tomorrow what happens if I am no more a minister? Anyone of us could be Albert Donkor”, he noted.

“So, this is not an issue that we, those in authority, including the traditional rulers, will relent on at all”, he said.

“We assure them to keep calm”, he pleaded.

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced investigations into the death of Mr Donkor.

The IGP, according to the police, has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza today, Wednesday, 18 May 2022, to engage stakeholders over the death of Mr Albert Donkor.

The youth of Nkoranza and the family of Mr Donkor are angry and demanding justice for the late businessman.

They gave the police a 48-hour ultimate to who them the whereabouts of Mr Donkor’s body or face their wrath.

